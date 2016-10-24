BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 24 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
* Q3 loss per share $1.33
* Q3 net interest income increased $878 thousand, or 10.6 percent, compared to three months ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing