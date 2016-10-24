BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 24 Rio Silver Inc -
* Rio Silver and Magellan Gold sign definitive agreement for earn - in at Niñobamba silver/gold project in central Peru
* In order to exercise option, Magellan must spend US$2 million over next 3 years
* Additionally, Magellan is obligated to subscribe for two Rio Silver private placement unit financings of $75,000 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing