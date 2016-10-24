Oct 24 Rio Silver Inc -

* Rio Silver and Magellan Gold sign definitive agreement for earn - in at Niñobamba silver/gold project in central Peru

* In order to exercise option, Magellan must spend US$2 million over next 3 years

* Additionally, Magellan is obligated to subscribe for two Rio Silver private placement unit financings of $75,000 each