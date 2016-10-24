BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 24 People's United Financial Inc
* Announces pricing of offering of preferred stock
* Says priced public offering of 10 million shares of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series a, par value $0.01/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing