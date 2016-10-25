Oct 25 Marine Harvest Asa
* Organizational change in group management
* Due to biological challenges and succession plan for the
current COO Farming, the farming segment within Marine Harvest
will be divided into two areas
* Per-Roar Gjerde has been appointed new COO Farming Norway
and Chile. Per-Roar Gjerde will be part of Marine Harvest's
Group management team and report to the CEO
* Marit Solberg will continue to lead the farming activities
in Scotland, Canada, Ireland and Faroe Island. The
organizational change will be effective from 1 January 2017
