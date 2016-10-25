Oct 25 Marine Harvest Asa

* Organizational change in group management

* Due to biological challenges and succession plan for the current COO Farming, the farming segment within Marine Harvest will be divided into two areas

* Per-Roar Gjerde has been appointed new COO Farming Norway and Chile. Per-Roar Gjerde will be part of Marine Harvest's Group management team and report to the CEO

* Marit Solberg will continue to lead the farming activities in Scotland, Canada, Ireland and Faroe Island. The organizational change will be effective from 1 January 2017