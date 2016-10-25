BRIEF-NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
Oct 25 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $126.7 million
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations per share $0.14
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share