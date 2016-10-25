BRIEF-NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
* NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
Oct 25 Filo Mining Corp :
* Filo Mining announces C$20 million private placement
* Filo Mining Corp - To sell on a non-brokered, private placement basis, an aggregate of up to 10 million shares at price of C$2 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share