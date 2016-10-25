Oct 25 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New oriental announces results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $534.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $521.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $324.6 million to $335.1 million

* Qtrly net income per ADS attributable to new oriental $0.89

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to new oriental $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: