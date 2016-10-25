Oct 25 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Serinus energy - Q3 2016 operations update

* Overall production for Q3 was 1,007 boe/d, 17% lower than 1,206 boe/d in Q2 2016

* Serinus Energy Inc - company is examining several alternatives for funding development activities in both Romania and Tunisia

* 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: