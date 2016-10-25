BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces acquisition of six branded, select-service hotels in Florida for us$61.0 million
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations ("affo") per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.