BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Kkr & Co Lp :
* KKR & Co. L.p. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly net income per unit $0.73
* KKR & Co Lp - for the quarter after-tax economic net income per adjusted unit $0.71
* KKR & Co Lp - assets under management were $131 billion as of September 30, 2016, up 17% compared to september 30, 2015
* KKR & Co Lp - book value was $9.6 billion as of september 30, 2016, or $11.95 per outstanding adjusted unit
* KKR & Co Lp - total segment revenues were $1,031.5 million for the quarter
* KKR & Co Lp - KKR financial services llc to redeem in full its $258.8 million 8.375% senior notes due 2041 on nov 15, 2016 at price of 100% of principal amount
* KKR & Co Lp - qtrly economic net income $669.3 million versus economic net loss of $286.million last year
* KKR & Co Lp - Fpaum was $93.2 billion as of September 30, 2016, a decrease of $1.4 billion, compared to Fpaum of $94.6 billion as of June 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.