BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Kkr Financial Holdings Llc :
* Kkr Financial Holdings Llc announces redemption of all outstanding 8.375% senior notes due 2041
* Kkr Financial Holdings Llc - company intends to use cash on hand to fund redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.