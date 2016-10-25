BRIEF-NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
* NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
Oct 25 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Polaris reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $1.185 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60
* Polaris Industries Inc says narrowing full year 2016 guidance of $3.40 to $3.60 per diluted share
* Sees 2016 total company sales declines of mid- to high-single digits
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.46, revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2016 earnings guidance excludes tap acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: