Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs highest since 2007: CFTC

May 19 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to its highest level since late 2007, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish - or long - positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on May 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of speculative net longs in 10-year T-not