BRIEF-NAV Canada announces ratification of collective agreement with CATCA-Unifor Local 5454
Oct 25 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :
* Sensata technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $765 million to $805 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion
* Q3 revenue $789.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $794.1 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 to $0.77
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.90
* "well-positioned" to deliver on co's full year 2016 earnings guidance
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $798.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share