BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :
* Flagstar reports third quarter 2016 net income of $57 million, or $0.96 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 excluding items
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says Q3 2016 net interest income increased to $80 million, compared to $77 million for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.