Oct 25 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $2.71

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.87 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $3.25

* Co sees full-year 2016 GAAP earnings to be about $2.71 per share

* Q3 agriculture segment operating loss $ 189 million versus operating loss of $210 million year ago

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co says "continue to work constructively with regulators in key jurisdictions to close merger as soon as possible"

* Closing of merger with Dow would be expected to occur in Q1 of 2017

* Q3 performance materials operating earnings $371 million versus $317 million year ago

* Dupont says continues to see benefit of $0.64/share from 2016 global cost savings, restructuring plan and headwind from currency of about $0.15 per share

* Expect intended spins to occur about 18 months after closing of merger with dow

Dupont says FY 2016 GAAP earnings include expected charge of about $0.37 per share for transaction costs associated with planned merger with Dow