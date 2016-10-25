BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier reports fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.06
* Q4 revenue $595.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $619.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.21per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy deliveries will be approximately 14,000 - 16,000 units
* Sees fy2017 revenue between $2.0 billion to $2.4 billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
