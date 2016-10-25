Oct 25 Basic Energy Services Inc -
* Basic Energy Services initiates prepackaged chapter 11
proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement
* Basic Energy Services initiates prepackaged chapter 11
proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement
* Basic Energy Services Inc - currently estimates that it
will emerge from chapter 11 reorganization before end of 2016
* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic will continue to operate
business as debtors-in-possession under jurisdiction of
bankruptcy court
* Says basic's creditors throughout its capital structure
overwhelmingly support restructuring
* Basic Energy Services-expects to continue existing
operations,maintain staffing & equipment as normal throughout
court-supervised financial restructuring
* Basic Energy-prepetition secured term loan lenders,
certain of its unsecured bondholders have agreed to provide a
$90 million debtor-in-possession credit facility
* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic has retained weil,
gotshal & manges llp as legal counsel and moelis & company as
financial advisor
* Basic Energy Services - rsa and prepackaged plan provides
for substantial deleveraging transaction
* Basic Energy Services Inc- rsa anticipates that
restructuring would be implemented through prepackaged plan
* Basic Energy Services - pursuant to rsa and prepackaged
plan basic will meaningfully improve its balance sheet by
equitizing over $800 million of its existing unsecured bond
obligations
* Basic Energy Services Inc- will substantially "bolster"
its liquidity position through a $125 million rights offering
for mandatorily convertible debt
* Says it will also substantially bolster its liquidity
position through a $125 million rights offering for mandatorily
convertible debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: