BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Extended Stay America Inc :
* Extended Stay America announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent
* Q3 revenue $354.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $352 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Extended Stay America Inc - q3 comparable hotel total revenues increase 3.9%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revpar for three months ended september 30, 2016 grew 7.5% over same period in 2015
* Sees FY total revenues $1,261 million - $1,267 million
* Sees FY comparable hotel revenue 3.6% - 4.1%
* FY2016 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures between $220 million to $235 million in fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
