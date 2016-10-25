BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Baker Hughes Inc
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.00
* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.41 billion
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15
* In q4 of 2016 co expect activity in north america to modestly increase
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash flows from operating activities were $119 million for quarter
* Baker hughes-internationally, see activity declines, pricing pressure to continue, with minimal year-end, seasonal product sales unlikely to offset declines
* Baker hughes inc - this quarter exceeded original cost reduction goal for year-end, setting a new annualized cost savings target of $650 million for 2016
* Baker hughes inc - "we expect market conditions to remain challenging near term"
* Baker hughes - this quarter, co exceeded original cost reduction goal for year-end, setting new annualized cost savings target of $650 million for 2016
