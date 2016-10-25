BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
Oct 25 Mobile Mini Inc
* Mobile Mini reports Q3'16 results and announces quarterly dividend
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $128.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.