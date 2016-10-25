BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 KeyCorp
* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2016 net income of $165 million, or $.16 per common share; earnings per common share of $.30, excluding $.14 of merger-related charges
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KeyCorp says taxable-equivalent net interest income was $788 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $598 million
* KeyCorp says acquisition of First Niagara contributed approximately $175 million of net interest income in q3 of 2016
* KeyCorp says Q3 2016 net interest income included an additional $6 million of one-time merger-related charges
* Qtrly adjusted common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.55 percent versus 11.10 percent in Q2
* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.52 percent versus 11.41 percent in Q2
* Key's provision for credit losses was $59 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $45 million
* Net loan charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 totaled $44 million, compared to $43 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
