Oct 25 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity
investment agreement with a leading institutional life sciences
fund
* Pluristem therapeutics inc says funds to support
late-stage pivotal trials for pluristem's cell therapies
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - parties plan to enter into
definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - shares will be sold at $1.77
* The shares will be subject to a lock up agreement for 6
months after closing of agreement
* Pluristem therapeutics - pluristem will issue to
innovative medical approximately 4.4 million warrants to
purchase shares of pluristem's common stock
* Pluristem therapeutics-innovative medical will have one
seat on co's board for as long as it holds at least 12.5% of
co's issued and outstanding stock
