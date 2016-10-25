Oct 25 Capella Education Co
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $105.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capella education co - raising annual 2016 outlook
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55
* Capella education co - for q4 revenues from continuing
operations for consolidated capella education expected to be up
3.5 to 4.5 percent compared to q4 2015
* Capella education co - sees q4 capella university new
enrollment is expected to be slightly down year-over-year
* Capella education-for q4, consolidated operating margin
for continuing operations is anticipated to be about 16.0 to
17.0 percent of total revenue for q4 of 2016
* Capella education co - total enrollment is expected to
grow about 2.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year in q4
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
