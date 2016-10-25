Oct 25 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
*
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Assets under management were $85 billion at september 30,
2016, declining less than 2% from prior quarter
* Amendment of post-retirement medical benefit plan is
expected to lower future medical claims costs
* Qtrly costs declined 31% sequentially, with majority of
change due to a severance charge recorded in previous quarter
* "Despite improvement in investment performance
year-to-date, sales volume remains weak"
* "Current quarter included full benefit of our recent
workforce reductions"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)