Oct 25 Ii-vi Inc

* Ii-Vi incorporated reports solid fiscal 2017 first quarter results; optical communications remains strong and growing; company accelerates new technology platform investment

* Ii-Vi - outlook for second fiscal quarter ending december 31, 2016 is revenue of $220 million to $230 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.29

* Ii-Vi inc - additional research and development investment in second fiscal quarter is expected to be around $0.10 per share

* Ii-Vi inc qtrly bookings increased 31% and revenues increased 17% compared to q1fy16

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.26

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $ 221.5 million versus $ 189.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $220.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $220.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S