Oct 25 United Technologies Corp

* Utc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.74

* Q3 sales $14.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60

* United technologies corp - increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook*

* Increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook

* Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at pratt & whitney, and up 2 percent at utc aerospace systems

* United technologies corp - there is no change in company's previously provided 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases

* United technologies corp - on track to return $22 billion in cash to shareholders from 2015 through 2017

* United technologies - otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 2 percent over prior year at constant currency and grew 8 percent excluding china

* United technologies-sees 2016 total sales unchanged($57 to $58 billion, y-o-y growth of 2 to 3 percent) including organic sales growth of 2 to 3 percent

* United technologies corp - qtrly equipment orders at utc climate, controls & security were flat on an organic basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: