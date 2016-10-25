Oct 25 Baxter International Inc :
* Baxter reports third quarter 2016 results and increases
financial outlook for full-year 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.52 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing
operations
* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.55 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $1.88 to $1.91
from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Sees Q4 sales up about 2 percent
* Baxter international inc - raising its financial outlook
for full-year 2016 including sales growth of approximately 2
percent on a reported basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $10.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees earnings from continuing operations, before special
items, of $1.88 to $1.91 per diluted share for full year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Baxter International Inc - on an adjusted basis Baxter's
Q3 income from continuing operations totaled $0.56 per diluted
share
* Baxter International Inc - for Q4, company expects sales
growth of approximately 2 percent on both a reported and
constant currency basis
