BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
Oct 25 Allegiance Bancshares Inc
* Allegiance Bancshares reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegiance Bancshares - net interest income before provision for loan losses in quarter increased $3.0 million to $23.4 million from $20.4 million for Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.