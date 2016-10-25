Oct 25 Sherwin-williams Co :

* Says board elects Al Mistysyn cfo effective January 2017

* Allen j. Mistysyn to serve as senior vice president - finance and chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2017

* Mistysyn replaces Sean P. Hennessy

* Hennessy will remain with co in role of senior vice president - corporate planning, development and administration