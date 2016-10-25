Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports record third quarter
results with adjusted EBIT of EUR 1.5 billion, up 29%, adjusted
net profit of EUR 740 million and net profit of EUR 606 million.
Group adjusted EBIT margin of 5.6%, up 130 BPS. Full-Year
guidance is raised
* Qtrly net revenues of EUR 26.8 billion, in line with Q3
2015
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of EUR 2.0 billion, in line
with prior year
* Sees 2016 net revenues of EUR 112 billion
* Fiat Chrysler says qtrly worldwide combined shipments of
1,123 thousand units, substantially in line with prior year
* Fiat Chrysler says sees 2016 adjusted net profit EUR 2.3
billion versus prior guidance of eur 2.0 billion
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS EUR 0.474
* Fiat Chrysler says qtrly diluted EPS EUR 0.388
