AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Watsco Inc
* Watsco sets third quarter records for sales, earnings, EPS and operating margins
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.20
* Q3 earnings per share $1.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share is within range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $1.24 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.