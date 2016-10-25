AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Jacobs joint venture wins contract for first intercity bus/metro station in West Africa
* Jesa is providing project management consultancy services for a capital expenditure of approximately $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.