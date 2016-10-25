Oct 25 USG Corp

* Usg corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $767 million versus i/b/e/s view $786.6 million

* Usg corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Usg corp qtrly us gypsum operating profit margin improvement to 17.8% from 16.8%

* Usg corp qtrly us ceilings operating profit margin improvement to 24.6% from 17.6%

* Usg corp qtrly usg boral operating profit margin improvement to 14.9% from 12.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: