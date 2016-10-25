BRIEF-Copa Holdings SA reports April ASM 1.87 bln, up 6.3 pct
* Copa Holdings announces monthly traffic statistics for April 2017
Oct 25 USG Corp
* Usg corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $767 million versus i/b/e/s view $786.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Usg corp qtrly us gypsum operating profit margin improvement to 17.8% from 16.8%
* Usg corp qtrly us ceilings operating profit margin improvement to 24.6% from 17.6%
* Usg corp qtrly usg boral operating profit margin improvement to 14.9% from 12.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCoy Global Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid