Oct 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

* Wabtec reports 3q results, updates guidance, modifies terms for acquisition of faiveley transport

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 12 percent

* Q3 sales $676 million versus I/B/E/S view $720.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - fy earnings per diluted share are now expected to be between $4.00-$4.04

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says expects to complete purchase of Faiveley family stake in November

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec, Faiveley have extended term of agreements to Dec. 31, 2016, from original date of Oct. 27, 2016

* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec will acquire faiveley family stake for Eur 100 per share