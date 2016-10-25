AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec reports 3q results, updates guidance, modifies terms for acquisition of faiveley transport
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 12 percent
* Q3 sales $676 million versus I/B/E/S view $720.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - fy earnings per diluted share are now expected to be between $4.00-$4.04
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says expects to complete purchase of Faiveley family stake in November
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec, Faiveley have extended term of agreements to Dec. 31, 2016, from original date of Oct. 27, 2016
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec will acquire faiveley family stake for Eur 100 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.