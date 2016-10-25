Oct 25 Transunion

* Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $438 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.69 billion to $1.695 billion

* Transunion- for full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance as follows

* Transunion says fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.42 and $1.43, an increase of 30 to 31 percent

* Transunion says sees for fy 2016 adjusted ebitda between $625 million and $627 million, an increase of approximately 20 percent on a constant currency basis

* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35

* Q3 revenue view $424.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: