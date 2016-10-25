Oct 25 Transunion
* Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $438 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.69 billion to $1.695 billion
* Transunion- for full year of 2016, raising revenue,
adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
as follows
* Transunion says fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per
share is expected to be between $1.42 and $1.43, an increase of
30 to 31 percent
* Transunion says sees for fy 2016 adjusted ebitda between
$625 million and $627 million, an increase of approximately 20
percent on a constant currency basis
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to
be between $0.34 and $0.35
* Q3 revenue view $424.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
