Oct 25 Ak Steel

* Ak steel reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion

* Ak steel holding Corp - average selling prices for nine months ended september 30, 2016 of $960 per ton were 1% higher

* Ak steel holding corp says shipments of 1,425,900 tons for q3 of 2016 were 24% less than 1,871,200 tons from q3 a year ago