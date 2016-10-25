AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Tennant Co
* Tennant company reports 2016 third quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64
* Sees fy 2016 sales $805 million to $815 million
* Q3 sales $200.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant co says company narrows 2016 full year sales and eps guidance ranges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $812.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant -foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $2 million to $3 million
* Tennant co - foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in the range of $2 million to $3 million
* Tennant co - foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of about $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted share Further company coverage:
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.