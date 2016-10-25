AT&T workers go on three-day strike
May 19 A majority of AT&T Inc's wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers began a three-day strike on Friday after failing to reach an agreement with the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier over new contracts.
Oct 25 Yorbeau Resources Inc
* Yorbeau and Kinross sign definitive option agreement for the Rouyn property
* Kinross has option to acquire a 100 pct interest in Yorbeau's Rouyn property ("property") in Quebec, Canada
* Kinross will subscribe to a $1 million private placement of units in company
* Kinross will be operator and project manager of property during option period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.