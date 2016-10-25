Oct 25 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Daiichi And Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC announce U.S. Licensing agreement for morphabond formulated with sentrybond abuse-deterrent technology

* Under terms of agreement inspirion will receive an upfront payment

* Inspiron will also receive milestone payments and royalties under terms of agreement