Oct 25 West Marine Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $191.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2
million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says inventory at end of Q3 was down $5.3 million
compared to same point in 2015, while accounts payable increased
$17.1 million
* Says "we've increased comparable store sales and product
margins and remain on track to achieve a double digit increase
in pre-tax income for 2016"
* Reiterated full-year 2016 pre-tax income guidance of $9 to
$11 million on consistent revenue levels to last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: