Oct 25 West Marine Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $191.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says inventory at end of Q3 was down $5.3 million compared to same point in 2015, while accounts payable increased $17.1 million

* Says "we've increased comparable store sales and product margins and remain on track to achieve a double digit increase in pre-tax income for 2016"

* Reiterated full-year 2016 pre-tax income guidance of $9 to $11 million on consistent revenue levels to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: