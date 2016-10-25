Oct 25 Neff Corp :
* Neff Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue $105.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.2
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $390 million to $400 million
* Neff Corp sees 2016 net capital expenditures are expected
to be in range of $100 million to $105 million
* Neff Corp sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a
range of $190 million to $195 million
* Neff Corp - size of rental fleet was $830.4 million of OEC
as of September 30, 2016, compared to $780.7 million at
September 30, 2015
* FY2016 revenue view $399.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
