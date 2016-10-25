Oct 25 Assurant Inc
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 earnings per share $2.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 net operating income $ 42.7 million versus $ 52.4
million
* Q3 net earned premiums, fees and other $971.0 million
versus $939.6 million
* Q3 net earned premiums, fees and other income from
Assurant Solutions and Assurant Specialty Property increased
slightly to $1.55 billion
* Q3 net earned premiums, fee and other income rose to $1.55
billion from $1.54 billion
* Sees Assurant Solutions ' 2016 net operating income to
decline modestly from 2015
* Sees growth from new and existing mobile programs in 2016
is not expected to offset declines in legacy extended service
contracts
