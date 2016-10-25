Oct 25 Ncr Corp

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.06

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.92

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.729 billion to $1.759 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $6.47 billion to $6.5 billion

* 2016 full year revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance raised and cash flow guidance reaffirmed

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.25 to $2.30 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.97 to $3.02

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.95, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S