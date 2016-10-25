Oct 25 Chubb Ltd :
* Chubb reports strong third quarter net income per share
and record operating income per share, both $2.88, up 77.8% and
5.1%, respectively; P&C combined ratio is 86.0%; annualized roe
and operating roe are 11.4% and 12.0%, respectively
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.88
* Q3 earnings per share $2.88
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chubb Ltd qtrly P&C combined ratio is 86.0%
* Chubb Ltd qtrly consolidated and P&C net premiums written
of $7.6 billion and $7.0 billion, respectively, up 60.8% and
67.0%
* Book value and tangible book value per share increased
2.4% now stand at $103.96
* Chubb ltd - expects to achieve annualized run-rate savings
of $800 million by end of 2018, up from prior estimate of $750
million
