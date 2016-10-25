Oct 25 Discover Financial Services

* Q3 earnings per share $1.56

* Reports third quarter net income of $639 million or $1.56 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net interest income increased $140 million, or 8 percent, from prior year, driven by loan growth and higher net interest margin

* Q3 total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased 16 basis points from prior year to 2.10 percent

* Q3 total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 19 basis points from prior year to 1.79 percent

* Q3 credit card loans grew $2.4 billion, or 4 percent, to $58.0 billion

* Q3 discover card sales volume increased 1 percent from prior year

* Q3 provision for loan losses of $445 million increased $113 million from prior year