Oct 25 Discover Financial Services
* Q3 earnings per share $1.56
* Reports third quarter net income of $639 million or $1.56
per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 net interest income increased $140 million, or 8
percent, from prior year, driven by loan growth and higher net
interest margin
* Q3 total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans increased
16 basis points from prior year to 2.10 percent
* Q3 total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding
pci loans increased 19 basis points from prior year to 1.79
percent
* Q3 credit card loans grew $2.4 billion, or 4 percent, to
$58.0 billion
* Q3 discover card sales volume increased 1 percent from
prior year
* Q3 provision for loan losses of $445 million increased
$113 million from prior year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: