Oct 25 Unisys Corp
* Unisys announces third-quarter 2016 financial results,
reaffirms full-year guidance
* Q3 revenue $683 million versus I/B/E/S view $673.6 million
* During Q3 2016, company continued to execute on its
cost-reduction program, largely related to headcount reductions
* Qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Unisys Corp qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$0.41
* Cost-Reduction program anticipated to result in $30
million of incremental annualized cost savings
