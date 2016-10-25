U.S. to give contract for student loan servicing to one company
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
Oct 25 National Commerce Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 net interest income $16.9 million versus $16.7 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's Supreme Court released explosive plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer, along with former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of receiving millions in bribes.