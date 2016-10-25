U.S. to give contract for student loan servicing to one company
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
Oct 25 Smart Reit
* Says acquires mixed-use retail-office centre anchored by Walmart and Home Depot in the heart of Pointe Claire, Quebec
* Says deal price of about $62 million to be funded by existing cash,assumption of an existing first mortgage providing solid FFO accretion to reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's Supreme Court released explosive plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer, along with former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of receiving millions in bribes.