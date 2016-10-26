Oct 25 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech delivers record Q2 retail revenue, up 14 percent
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales rose 9 percent to $564 million
* Logitech's fiscal year 2017 outlook is 8 percent to 10
percent retail sales growth in constant currency
* Fiscal year 2017 outlook is $195 million to $205 million
in non-GAAP operating income
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $524.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $2.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
